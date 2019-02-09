BOYNTON, George E. February 22, 1928 - February 6, 2019 Peacefully at Headwaters Health Care Centre, Orangeville, on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, George E. Boynton, in his 91st year, beloved husband for 61 years of Ruth Boynton. Loving father of Keith and Kelly. Dear brother of the late Carl and Jean Boynton. George leaves behind many relatives and friends. The family will receive their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213) Sunday afternoon from 1 – 4 o'clock. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Monday morning, February 11 at 11 o'clock. Following a reception at the funeral home, interment will take place in Nobleton Community Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019