BOLTON, GEORGE EDWARD With great sadness, we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved George, Monday, July 22, 2019, at the age of 71, at Kingston Health Sciences Centre. George was the loving husband and best friend of Yvonne (nee Eckersley), loving father of David, Andrea (B.J.) and proud grandfather of Connell and Waylon. Son of the late Philip James and Lillian Bolton. Dear brother of Jean Rammage (Ken), Barbara Bolton, the late John Bolton (survived by Joanne) and the late Jim Bolton (survived by Valerie). Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and good friends. The family wishes to thank the staff of KHSC and especially Dr. Lisa Nguyen for their compassionate care. George's spirit, generosity and passion for life will never be forgotten. Love Always. A celebration of life will be held in Kingston, on August 10, 2019. Please contact the family for details. Arrangements entrusted to CATARAQUI CEMETERY AND FUNERAL SERVICES (613-546-6545). Memorial donations for the beautification of the Cataraqui Cemetery in George's memory would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.cataraquicemetery.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 27, 2019