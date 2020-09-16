1/1
George Edward Roy JENNER
JENNER, George Edward Roy Passed on September 8, 2020, surrounded by loving family, at the age of 88. Beloved by, and loving husband of Patricia. Survived by his dear sister Emily and preceded in death by his two brothers Frederick and Edward, who look forward to welcoming him and continuing their sibling shenanigans. Loving father to Catherine (Mark), Victoria (Howard), and Pamela (Rasheed). Proud Papa to Jason, Brittany, Lauren, Riley, David, Michael, and Jenna and great-grandpa to Millicent, as well as an adoring uncle to his many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Patricia and Thelma for their unfailing love and support to Dad, Pat and our family. We would also like to thank the staff at The Westbury who took such good care of him over the last few years. George enjoyed a successful career as an educator that brought him many years of joy and an abundance of lifelong friends. His industrious nature and broad capacity was perennial. His abiding love of literature and learning continued throughout his life in many forms including music, poetry, scouting, gardening, massage therapy, housing initiatives and video editing to name only few. George will be fondly remembered by all who knew him as a funny, kind, and gentle soul always up for a visit or a game (Mahjong and cards were among his favorites). His love of woodworking meant that if you needed anything built he was your man. Just cover your ears if you had delicate sensibilities. He was profoundly proud of his entire family and he will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to a charity close to your heart. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Highland Funeral Home Markham Chapel, (905) 887-8600. Online condolences may be made to www.highlandfuneralhome.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Highland Funeral Home
10 CACHET WOODS COURT
Markham, ON L6C 3G1
(905) 887-8600
