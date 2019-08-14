TAYLOR, GEORGE EDWARD "TED" It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Ted on August 9, 2019 at the age of 92 years. Ted will be fondly remembered by his family, friends and all who knew him. Friends will be received at the Scott Funeral Home "Brampton" Chapel, (289 Main Street North) on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held in the chapel of Scott Funeral Home commencing at 12 p.m. In keeping with Ted's wishes, private cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, Donations in memory of Ted to The Kidney Foundation of Canada or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. Words of comfort, shared stories, photos and memorial donations may be left for the family in Ted's online guest book at www.scottbrampton.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 14, 2019