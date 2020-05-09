ALFRED, George Eino June 2, 1939 – May 4, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce that George Eino Alfred has passed away. George will be lovingly remembered as a wonderful father, grandfather, husband, brother, uncle and friend, who loved the Lord and people, especially his family whom he was extremely proud of and always wanted to spend time with. George was extremely optimistic, social, selfless and kind, always there to help others and encourage. He had a humongous heart, a can-do attitude, a strong work ethic and a desire for those around him to be "winners". George will be forever in our hearts and very dearly missed.