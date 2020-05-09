George Eino ALFRED
ALFRED, George Eino June 2, 1939 – May 4, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce that George Eino Alfred has passed away. George will be lovingly remembered as a wonderful father, grandfather, husband, brother, uncle and friend, who loved the Lord and people, especially his family whom he was extremely proud of and always wanted to spend time with. George was extremely optimistic, social, selfless and kind, always there to help others and encourage. He had a humongous heart, a can-do attitude, a strong work ethic and a desire for those around him to be "winners". George will be forever in our hearts and very dearly missed.


Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
