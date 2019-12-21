GAY, GEORGE ERROL February 8, 1941 - December 13, 2019 It is with sadness we announce the passing of G. Errol Gay after a brave fight with ALS. Errol is survived by his beloved wife Ann (née Cooper), daughters Heather Hoffman (Gene) and Erin Halls (Matt), and four grandchildren. Other survivors include loving in-laws Gene and Carol Cooper, 5 nieces and nephews, and 9 great-nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held in early 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Canadian Children's Opera Company, or a preferred charity would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 21, 2019