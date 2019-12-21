GEORGE ERROL GAY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE ERROL GAY.
Obituary

GAY, GEORGE ERROL February 8, 1941 - December 13, 2019 It is with sadness we announce the passing of G. Errol Gay after a brave fight with ALS. Errol is survived by his beloved wife Ann (née Cooper), daughters Heather Hoffman (Gene) and Erin Halls (Matt), and four grandchildren. Other survivors include loving in-laws Gene and Carol Cooper, 5 nieces and nephews, and 9 great-nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held in early 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Canadian Children's Opera Company, or a preferred charity would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.