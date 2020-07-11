1/1
GEORGE FERGUSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GEORGE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FERGUSON, GEORGE October 12, 1921 - July 7, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, Toronto. George was a proud Veteran of WWII, having served in the Irish Regiment of Canada. He was loved and cherished by his wife Norma (deceased); son Michael (deceased); son Dan (Kim); grandsons Zak (Lauren), Ben (Tara), Joel (Victoria); and great-grandson, Jackson. He will be remembered fondly by his lifelong friends June and the late Jim Campbell, Al and Linda Marysuik and family. Our many thanks to the wonderful staff at Scarlett Heights Retirement Residence and Sunnybrook Veterans Centre. George's sense of humour and good nature will remain in the hearts of all that knew him. If desired, please make a donation in George's honour to the Sunnybrook Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved