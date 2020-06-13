GEORGE FIELDER

FIELDER, GEORGE We regret to announce the passing of George DW Fielder, born April 15, 1938 in Barbados. Died in Toronto, May 20, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. George was a graduate of the University of British Columbia in electrical engineering and worked for Ontario Hydro for 35 years, retiring in 2001. He leaves to mourn his passing his wife Dina Fielder after 26 years of marriage. He also leaves 5 sons George Jr., James, Davy, Terry and Andy, a nephew Brian Chernoff and 2 nieces, Betty Geis and Elaine Sedgman. Another nephew Ralph Chernoff predeceased him. George was predeceased by his parents George, an Anglican minister and World War I Veteran wounded at Vimy, and his mother Edith, as well as his 2 sisters Joan Kirk and Edith Chernoff. George was an inquisitive type, building cars and trucks from Meccano sets when he was a child, and repaired radios and electronics and built electrical gadgets as a young adult. His nephew Brian fondly remembers his solar mirror powered voice transmitter. In addition to the electronics, George was a photographer who did his own developing and printing. He also did beautiful leatherwork and was a beekeeper who kept hives on rented farmland and the honey produced from the hives was sold at the Markham Farmers Market in the summers. As per his wishes, George was cremated.



