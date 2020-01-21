Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel
2180 Hurontario Street
Mississauga, ON L5B 1M8
(905) 279-7663
Resources
More Obituaries for George RUMBLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Francis RUMBLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Francis RUMBLE Obituary
RUMBLE, George Francis It is with great sadness we announce the passing of George Rumble at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Irene for 62 years. Loving father of Karen Rumble (Danny Pittana), and David (Carolyn). Cherished grandfather of Brooke (Mike Adams), Courtney (Brett McDonald), and Ashlyn Fisher. George will be lovingly remembered by his sister-in-law Betty Strocyn. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St. (Hwy 10. N. of QEW), on Thursday, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 2340 Hurontario St. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. If desired, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the would be appreciated. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -