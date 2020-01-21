|
RUMBLE, George Francis It is with great sadness we announce the passing of George Rumble at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Irene for 62 years. Loving father of Karen Rumble (Danny Pittana), and David (Carolyn). Cherished grandfather of Brooke (Mike Adams), Courtney (Brett McDonald), and Ashlyn Fisher. George will be lovingly remembered by his sister-in-law Betty Strocyn. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St. (Hwy 10. N. of QEW), on Thursday, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 2340 Hurontario St. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. If desired, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the would be appreciated. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 21, 2020