BARDOCZ, GEORGE FRANK May 31, 1935 - April 24, 2020 In Loving Memory With broken hearts, we say goodbye to George, who left us very suddenly and unexpectedly, on Friday, April 24, 2020, loving husband of the late Patricia, adored by his children Laurie and Martin Creasey, granddaughter Danielle and great-granddaughter Alex; Teri and Pat Patton, grandsons Kyle, Jesse and Andrew, great-grandson Jack; Dave and Mary Bardocz, granddaughters Jocelyn and Cassie and grandson Jake; Bryan and Carol Bardocz, granddaughters Jamie and Brianne. Loving brother and brother-in-law of Marg Tolonen, Ernie and Wilma Bardocz, Barbara and Tom Cowan, Ann and John Krueger and will be greatly missed by his nieces, nephews and many friends. Remembered for his laughter, smile and great sense of humour, George will be greatly missed, everyone loved George. "Greatest guy in the world". A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Donations to the Alzheimer Society or to the charity of your choice would be appreciated and can be arranged through the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd.. P.O. Box 427 Minden, Ontario, K0M 2K0. gordonmonkfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.
