GEORGE FREDERICK CHARLES WATSON
WATSON, GEORGE FREDERICK CHARLES Suddenly, the day before his 92nd birthday, George passed away on April 19, 2020. Predeceased by 2 months, by his wife of 69 years, Mildred. Loving father of Doug (Maureen), Ken and Lori (Tony). Dear grandfather of Christopher, Stephen, Shannon (Nathan), Michael, Jonathan, Lennart (Veronica) and Eric (Ashley); and 6 great-grandchildren, Sorell, Daniel, Brooke, Raeden, Ethan and Kasey. Also survived by sister Myrna and predeceased by sisters, Audrey and Marie. Loved by many nieces and nephews. Due to circumstances beyond our control, a service will be held at Ogden Funeral Home in Agincourt, at a later date to be advised. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1S 1T3
(416) 293-5211
