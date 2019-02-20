UNDERHILL, GEORGE FREDERICK 1939 - 2019 George died peacefully at Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital on February 18, 2019. He was born to Chester and Nina Underhill. He is predeceased by his sister Barbara (Wally Kemp) and survived by his brother Gary (Patricia). George will be sadly missed by his wife Diane, his daughters Lynne and Susan (Ian), his grandsons Jacob and Samuel and many nieces and nephews. While George had a successful 30-year career with IBM, some of his most meaningful accomplishments came when he retired to his home on Smith's Bay in Prince Edward County in 1992. His offbeat thoughts and opinions on life will be greatly missed. Cremation has taken place. Memorial Service at Picton United Church, Saturday, February 23rd, at 2:00 p.m. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service. Reverend Phil Hobbs to officiate. Donations: PEC Memorial Hospital Foundation or South Bay United Church. whattamfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 20, 2019