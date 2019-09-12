BARRETT (M.Eng, P.Eng), George F.W. On his 94th birthday, September 10, 2019, George passed away at Regina Gardens Nursing Home, Hamilton. Beloved husband of the late Joan (2011). Loved father of Lynn Sweeney, Greg and Pam, Rick and Shirley, Marion and Ernie Gourley, Tricia and Colin Leggett, Julie and Julian Grant, and Janet and Perry Battista. Cherished grandfather of ten grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren with one more on the way. Predeceased by his great-granddaughter Taylor. Dear brother of Russell (the late Florence), and Lorraine Smith (the late Ronald). George was a respected welding engineer, consultant, entrepreneur and family patriarch. His career took him under innumerable bridges, to the top of the CN Tower under construction, and to projects across the continent and overseas. Past President of the Canadian Welding Bureau, he also served in several professional organizations. He founded and owned several businesses over the years. Without fanfare, he always encouraged and mentored his friends, employees and family. Despite his demanding career, he found time to help Joan raise their seven children, and has passed on his ideals and ethics to them and their families in turn. He will be sadly missed. The family thanks the staff of Hearthstone by the Lake and Regina Gardens TLC for their compassionate care during George's last years. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. If desired, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 12, 2019