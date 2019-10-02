George Gifford FEARON

Obituary

FEARON, George Gifford Of Etobicoke. Born April, 12 1933. Passed away peacefully Thursday, morning September, 26 2019, in hospital with his loving wife of almost 60 years Mary and eldest son Jim at his side. He is LOVINGLY remembered by his sons, grandchildren, in-laws, nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W., on Saturday, October 5th 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. with service to follow at 1 p.m. Messages of Condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 2, 2019
