GOGOU, GEORGE It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our Patriarch, George, peacefully at home surrounded by family, on Friday, May 3, 2019, in his 92nd year. George was born on September 12, 1927 in Vevi, Florina, Greece. Survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Fanis (nee Tossios), children Evan (Leslie), Peter and Cristine (Jack), grandchildren Evangeline and Angelis, sisters Rhoda (late Jim) and Mey (late Mike), brothers-in-law Peter (Irene) and Chris (Mary). Predeceased by his parents Evangelos and Anna and brother Steve. Visitation will be held at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Boulevard, on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 3:00 – 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Service on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in ST. DEMETRIOS GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, 30 Thorncliffe Park Drive. Burial to follow at MOUNT PLEASANT CEMETERY 375 Mt. Pleasant Road. Flowers are welcome, or in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Michael's Foundation.



