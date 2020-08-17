1/
GEORGE GOODERHAM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GEORGE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GOODERHAM, GEORGE After a long and full life, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 in his 92nd year. Predeceased by his loving wife Catherine (May 7, 2017) after 68 wonderful years of marriage. Loving Dad to Wayne (Eva Ivanov), Rick (Rhonda) and Glenn. Cherished Grandpa of Brendan, Scott, Bryan, Sean and Stephanie. Dear brother of Marilyn Kerr (Bill) and Doreen Bell (the late Raymond). In past years George served as Chairman of the Board of The Peoples Church and The Peoples Christian Academy. He will be forever loved by his extended family, friends and church family. Private family funeral. If desired, donations may be made to The Peoples Church or The Peoples Christian Academy. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com John 14:1 1-3 Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved