CUNNINGHAM, GEORGE GRAHAM "GRUM" Passed away peacefully at Markham Stouffville Hospital on August 15, 2019. Loving husband of the late Florence. Devoted father of David (Adrienne), the late Glenn, Lauri and Rob. Beloved Papa of Jessica, Luke (Sandreen Mitchell) and Melissa (Vikram Singh). Proud Great-Papa of Inara, Nyla and Satya. Brother of the late Alan (the late Dorothy). Peeser of Iain and Heather. Graham enjoyed his life filled with family and friends at The Bayview Golf and Country Club. Graham was past president and participated in tennis, curling and golf. Graham had a unique ability to make the people around him smile. He was a fun-loving man, that was known to invite his friends at the club to join him for "one" more drink. Graham was proud of his work-life achievement of founding a one person consulting firm and having it result in a multi-million dollar, 35 employee, public, accounting firm. The family will be having a Celebration of Life on Sunday, September 8, 2019, 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., at The Bayview Golf and Country Club (25 Fairway Heights, Thornhill). In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice. Condolences can be left at www.rskane.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 19, 2019