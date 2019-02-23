Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Harold IMRAY. View Sign

IMRAY, George Harold Peacefully at home in his 95th year George Harold (Harry) Imray, born November 27, 1923 passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Survived by his sons Tom, Brian (Pam), partner Vera Dickson and grandsons Mitchell and Matthew. Predeceased by wife Mary and sons George and Robert. Harry was a pilot in the RCAF during WWII and spent his working career as an engineer with Bell Canada. He approached every hurdle in life with grace, dignity and class and always a sense of humour. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Family and friends will be received at PINE HILLS CEMETERY AND VISITATION CENTRE (625 Birchmount Rd., north of St. Clair Ave. E., Scarborough, 416-267-8229) on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. A memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. For more information, please visit



625 Birchmount Road

Scarborough , ON M1K 1R1

