Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE HAROLD ORR. View Sign

ORR, GEORGE HAROLD 1926 - 2019 TORONTO, ON – George Orr 93, formerly of Rexton, NB, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Scarborough Health Network - General Hospital. Husband of the late Barbara Orr, brother of the late Albert Orr and father of the late Stephen Orr. George was the proud recipient of the Atlantic Star, Burma Star and War Medal 1939-45 for services performed in the Merchant Navy during World War II 1939-1945. He was also a 65 Year Member of Ironworkers Local 721. George will be sadly missed by his daughters, Janie Orr Peterson of Stouffville, ON, Linda Trimble (Ken) of Stouffville and daughter-in-law Joan Lovell of Scarborough. Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Sean (Michelle) Trimble of Stouffville and Lindsay (D'Arcy) O'Connor of Vancouver. Fondly known as "Old Poppa" to his great-grandchildren: Lauren, Cashel, Abby and Nolan. George will be laid to rest in Rexton, NB. Arrangements in the care Thompson's Funeral Home, 33 Acadia Street, Richibucto, NB. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Thompson's Funeral Home Chapel. If desired, donations to a charity of the donor's choice would be appreciated by the family.

Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close