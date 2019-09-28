Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George HARVEY. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel 2180 Hurontario Street Mississauga , ON L5B 1M8 (905)-279-7663 Obituary

HARVEY, George January 9, 1940 - September 20, 2019 George passed away peacefully at the Mississauga Hospital, at 5:30 p.m., on September 20, 2019, surrounded by his wife and immediate family. We are deeply saddened by his loss and will miss him dearly. He was a hard working, very proud man who originated from a very small community called Mann Settlement located in Matapedia, QC. He worked mostly as a truck driver and also owned a moving company for over 30 years. He was well known in the Mississauga and Toronto areas where he lived with his wife, Margaret since 1963. In his later years, he retired from moving and went on to collect scrap metal as a side income to remain busy, as that is what he loved. He is the son of Anna and Clifford Harvey (deceased) and brother Robert (Bob) (deceased) (Florine). He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Anne (McNeill), his sons, Brian (Elizabeth), Gary (Roseoleen), David, Mark (Katarina) and his daughter, Sandra (Ryan), his grandchildren, Ryan, Ashley, Sean, Megan, Sara, Julia, Riley and Chantelle. Also his siblings, Sue, Bryce (Linda) and Anna-Lea (Bevin). He was also an uncle to Tammy (Clayton), Brenda (Rob), Kirk (Mirella), Patricia (Roger) and Cliff. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10 north of QEW), on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Chapel on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 3 p.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the . Online condolences may be made through



