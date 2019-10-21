Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE HENRY IANTORNO. View Sign Service Information Bernardo Funeral Home 2960 Dufferin Street North York , ON M6B 3S9 (416)-789-7661 Obituary

IANTORNO, GEORGE HENRY October 15, 1936 - October 19, 2019 With sadness, we announce the passing of George Iantorno, predeceased by his parents Enrico and Grazia Iantorno, and his sister Josephine Marcocchio. Loving husband of 56 years of Joanne Iantorno. Cherished father of Paula Stellato (Loris), Susan Campisi (Dr. Paolo). Proud Grampa of Jeremy, Jonathan and Karina Stellato; and Emma and Marie Campisi. Survived by his sister Helen Sartor and many nieces and nephews and friends in Canada and Italy. George attended Western Technical High School, where he was student council president and graduated top of his class. He then attended Teacher's College and later taught Industrial Arts with the North York Board of Education. During these years, he wrote a textbook on Industrial Arts and produced kits for making Medieval instruments. He also got his university degree. In 1976, George took a sabbatical to study art in Florence, Italy. After such an impactful year, he returned to Toronto and took a new teaching position with the MSSB/TCDSB). At Don Bosco Catholic High School, he taught art and then became Vice Principal. As founding Principal of St. Mother Teresa High School, he designed the school as well as hand picked its first staff. After several years, he moved to the Catholic Education Centre to work in Staff Development. Upon retirement, George designed and built a family cottage. He took his role as grandfather very seriously and helped with his many grandchildren regularly. He took oil painting classes producing masterpieces to fill his home and cottage. He continued travelling and exploring Italy and Florida. He volunteered with grade one classes to help struggling students learn how to read. He researched and wrote a book on our family history, a novel about his beloved Florence during WWII and a book of the stories and recipes he grew up with. Special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses at Humber River Hospital Dialysis Unit, Princess Margaret Hospital, and the Palliative Care support team. George will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be held at Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin St., south of Lawrence Ave. W.) on Tuesday, October 22nd from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church (2 Richardson Ave. – Eglinton Ave., east of Keele St.) on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his name to Humber River Hospital Dialysis Unit or Immaculate Conception Church or Princess Margaret Hospital would be appreciated.



