MERKEL, GEORGE H.R. September 8, 1924 - November 29, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Markham Stouffville Hospital in his 95th year. Predeceased by his loving wife Jeannette (2009). Loving father of Bev (Doug), Brenda (Bruce), Dale, David (Sanysa) and Doug (Pam). Devoted and proud Opa of Ashley, Sara, Taylor (Irene), Andrew and Eric (mother Nancy), Jake, Alexandra and William. Great-grandfather to Jeremy, Jase, Elsie and Olivia. George founded Eastern Refrigeration Supply Company Limited in 1963, which grew into an incredibly successful business that included his daughter Bev and sons David and Doug. As much as George loved working, his family meant the world to him. Numerous hours were spent making home movies, capturing special moments and turning them into lasting memories. George will forever be remembered for his wonderful smile, quick wit and his ability to fix or repair just about anything. The family wishes to thank George's homecare nurses, Vilma and Rose as well as the healthcare professionals on the Palliative Care floor at Markham Stouffville Hospital for their exceptional care. A celebration of life will take place in the new year.

