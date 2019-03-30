Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE HUBERT LEMPRIERE. View Sign



LEMPRIERE, GEORGE HUBERT Surrounded by family, George passed away at Brampton Civic Hospital on Sunday, March 24, 2019 in his 99th year. Predeceased by Rosemary (Dionne), his wife of 69 years. Beloved father of Pat and Bob Robichaud, Brian and Chris Lempriere and Cathy and Paul Willoughby. Cherished Pop of Renee, Michelle, Danielle, Stephanie, Mathew, Amanda and Mike. Great-grandfather of Ellen, Bobby, Ariane, Theo, Jeffrey, Allison, Katelyn, Braedon, Simon, James, Bradley and Noah and great-great-grandfather of Jacob and Lilly. Special Dad to Beth, Lorna and Mary Jane. Uncle George to the kids of Benway Drive. Born November 8, 1920 in Edmonton, Alberta, Dad enlisted in 1943 in the RCAF, where he trained as a navigator. On his return to Canada, he married Rose Mary and began as an air traffic controller in Grande Prairie. In 1946 following his discharge he moved to Malton Airport. After 30 years in ATC he retired but didn't stop working. After part-time jobs at White Rose Nurseries, and Maple Leaf Gardens, he found his dream job, operating the Press and Players elevator at Sky Dome. He finally retired aged 75. Dad enjoyed many hobbies, including breeding African violets, 5 pin bowling, gardening and watching sports, especially the Maple Leafs and Blue Jays. He and Mom loved to travel, following Dad's carefully plotted itineraries. They made several trips to England and Jersey, researching family history. Family and friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 52 Main Street South (Hwy. 10), Brampton, on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 66A Main Street South, Brampton, on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society or Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Ward Funeral Homes Brampton Chapel

52 Main Street South

Brampton , ON L6W 2C5

52 Main Street South

