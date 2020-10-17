BURTON, GEORGE IAN Passed away at Brampton Civic Hospital, on October 1, 2020, two days short of his 80th birthday. Born in Ottawa to William Burton and Georgina (Ogilvie). Survived by his brother William and sister Airlie Suutari and their families. Predeceased by his wife, Beverley, he will be missed by many, particularly Beverly's sister-in-law, Denise and her daughters Jo-Anne and Stephanie, and good friends Patti (the late Paul), Chris (the late Ed), Doug and Joanne and Graham and Millie. Ian was known as a meticulously presented bon-vivant, a gregarious man with a kind heart, who loved animals and enjoyed a fine scotch, a good cigar, and the company of friends. He was happiest when he was out on the water in his power boat, or behind the wheel of a classy car. Ian engaged in a wide range of occupations from managing the King Edward Hotel to driving shuttles for automobile dealerships. An ardent army cadet in high school, Ian took it to the next level where he rose to the rank of captain in the reserve army - 5 Col. RCASC(M). Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held a future date. Ashes will be interred next to his parents and niece at St. John's Dixie in Mississauga. Should you choose, donations to "Cats Anonymous Rescue And Adoption" would be Ian's choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store