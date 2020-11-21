1/
George Imre BOROSH
BOROSH, George Imre Passed away on November 14, 2020, after battling cancer. George came to Canada from Hungary during the 1957 Revolution and worked at Nortel for 32 years. He leaves behind Monica his wife of 23 years, cousin Stephen (Bonnie) son Peter (Brenda) and daughter Carolyn (Richard). Grandson Christopher, grandaughter Shelby, step- grandsons Codi (Sarah) and Chad (predeceased), great-step grandfather to Malleck and Brooklyn, godfather & honorary grandfather to Justin and Carmen. Visit www.pauloconnor.ca for Service details. A cremation has already taken place. Donations can be made to the Palliative Care Unit c/o Sunnybrook Foundation, 2075 Bayview Avenue, Toronto, M4N 3M5, 416-480-6182 in appreciation for the exceptionally loving care and treatment of George for the past 5 months.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2020.
