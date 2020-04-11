|
|
CLAYTON, George J. November 4, 1937 – April 4, 2020 The Clayton Family is greatly saddened by the passing of the family's patriarch George. He suffered a brief illness after his return from a trip to Spain and sadly succumbed to the illness. Even to the end, he continued to put his loved ones first. A loving and wonderful father to Janet and her husband Bruce, and Jeff and his wife Laurie. He will be sorely missed by his grandchildren, Kent, Anne, Kara and Zack. Predeceased by his loving wife of 48 years, Christina, with whom he shared a lifetime of love and wonderful memories. It gives the family comfort to know they will be together again. He was blessed to find happiness and love again with Gail Ewart for the last 7 years. They enjoyed numerous travelling adventures and dining out together. His family was very grateful to see their Dad happy again. We would also like to thank the caring and dedicated staff at Scarborough General ICU. He will be dearly missed and will remain forever in our hearts. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.dignitymemorial. com/obituaries/9112107
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020