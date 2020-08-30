1/2
GEORGE JAMES FREDERICK KENT

KENT, GEORGE JAMES FREDERICK July 8, 1924 - August 27, 2020 After a 10-month struggle with cancer, George passed away peacefully, in his 97th year. Leaving behind his loving wife Sylvia, children Jamie (Lynn), Pamela Trudel (Jeff), Robert White (Jules), and Jacqueline Gemmiti. Grandchildren Adam, Gabriel, Vincent, and Max. As a young Cabbagetown teen, George joined the Navy. His ship, the minesweeper HMCS Georgian, swept Omaha Beach on D-Day as part of the 31st Canadian Minesweeping Flotilla. Post-war he started selling storm windows door-to-door, leading to the birth of George Kent Home Improvements Ltd. A lifetime member of Thornhill Golf and Country Club, he was an avid golfer with a great swing into his 90's. Talented and charismatic - especially after a good scotch - George was famous for his soft shoe dancing. He will be missed by all. We know Baillie will be waiting at the Pearly Gates with his tail wagging. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 30, 2020.
