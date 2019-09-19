VALE, George James (Joe) At the Ajax-Pickering Hospital on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Joe in his 63rd year. Beloved son of the late George and Christina Vale. Loving Dad of Brandon and grandfather of Melody and Hannah. Dear brother of Louise and her husband Larry Quinn, and David and his wife Debbie. Uncle of Marie and Daniel. The family will receive friends at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax (Pickering Village), 905- 428-8488, on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Salem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 19, 2019