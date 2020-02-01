|
MACDONALD, GEORGE JEROME March 2, 1936 - January 26, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of George Jerome MacDonald on January 26, 2020 in his 84th year. George is predeceased by his first wife Anne (Gillis), and survived by his second wife Catherine (Dupuis). Loving father to Nanci (Jim), Tim (Michelle), Mark (Louise), Michele, George Jr. (Eileen), Kent (Elizabeth), Derek and Cheryl (Jason). He will be greatly missed by his 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. George was born in North Lake, PEI to Stephen James MacDonald and Veronica Campbell. He was the youngest of 15 children and is survived by his sister Theresa of Hamilton and predeceased by his 13 brothers and sisters. George came to Toronto in the mid 1950s and married Anne Gillis of Souris Line Road, PEI in 1957. He worked at the GE plant in Toronto until the late 1960s. In 1969, the GE Plant closed, and he and the family moved to Midland, Ontario where he began a new life and career at the RCA facility. In December 1982, RCA closed and soon thereafter tragedy struck with the sudden passing of his wife Anne in January 1983. His commitment to his Roman Catholic faith helped carry him through this traumatic time. George led the organizing committee for the 1984 Papal Visit to the Martyrs' Shrine in Midland. George and Catherine met through their work on the Papal Visit and were married in 1986. Their faith and commitment to each other enabled the blending of families. Following the completion of the Papal Visit, George began working at ELCAN in Midland in the purchasing department. He worked at ELCAN until his retirement in 2012. George served two consecutive terms as a councillor on the Midland Town Council and then three consecutive terms as the Mayor. In addition to his terms as Mayor, he served two consecutive terms as Warden of the Simcoe County Council. George, a devoted Roman Catholic, served as a lay minister, administering communion to the sick, and as a eucharistic minister for 30 plus years. Following retirement, he served on the Midland Police Services and Huronia Airport Boards. George was instrumental in getting Chigamik, the Community Health Centre off the ground. Always the consummate politician, George served one more term as councillor on the Midland Town Council. In his retirement, he enjoyed golfing, watching sports and talking about the weather, local news and politics. Most of all he enjoyed family gatherings where we all laughed at his bad jokes and celebrated being together. As George always said, "I have the best family ever". He will be missed by many as he has left a great legacy of service to the community. George is a powerful example of being strong in the face of adversity and faith in God's will. The family is extremely grateful to Dr. Tahir and the ICU staff at Georgian Bay General Hospital. Visitation at Nicholls Funeral Home in Midland, Ontario, on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral will take place at St Margaret's Roman Catholic Church in Midland, Ontario on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. with reception to follow at the North Simcoe Recreational Centre from 3-5 p.m. Memorial donations to the Georgian Bay Hospital Foundation or St Vincent de Paul would be welcomed.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020