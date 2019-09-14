Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE JOSEPH CORMACK. View Sign Service Information Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited 1403 Bayview Avenue Toronto , ON M4G 3A8 (416)-487-4523 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited 1403 Bayview Avenue Toronto , ON M4G 3A8 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Holy Rosary Church, 354 St. Clair Avenue West View Map Obituary

CORMACK, GEORGE JOSEPH Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the age of 89, with his daughter Cathy, brother David and sister-in-law Bev at his side. Loving husband of Joan (Dimma) for over 65 years, George was a totally devoted father to his children Michael (deceased), Cathy (Don) and Mary (deceased), as well as a caring brother to his sister Betty and brothers Walter (deceased) and David (Bev). For over 50 years, George played a major role in Canadian real estate, helping grow Royal LePage to the foremost real estate company in the country. A graduate of St. Michael's College School in Toronto, George began his long real estate career in sales with A.E. LePage, serving with diligence and dedication in a variety of roles, ultimately as President of the Residential Division. In 1986, he became President and CEO of Royal LePage. From the beginning, George brought enthusiasm and determination to work every day. He strived to deliver the best level of service to the public, while establishing an exciting and rewarding environment for thousands who worked with the company. As the Canadian marketplace grew, his experience and drive contributed to rapid growth and expansion, including the introduction of many industry leading firsts. George served on several industry governing bodies, including serving as the inaugural Chairman of the Real Estate Council of Ontario. A frequent fisherman at the Franklin Club and occasional golfer, George contributed to his community as First President of the Givens Daly Foundation for the Basilian Fathers, as a Board member of St. Joseph's Hospital, as President of St. Michael's School Alumni Association and as a Knight of Magistral Grace of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta. George was forever striving to provide the best for his family. Many enjoyable summers were spent swimming and boating at cottages on Lake Simcoe and Lake Muskoka, and at family events throughout the year at the Granite Club in Toronto. George and the family loved travelling to many destinations across Canada, the United States, Europe and the Caribbean Islands. Spending Christmas and March Break at the family home in Florida was an annual tradition. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home, A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) on Sunday, September 15th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass at Holy Rosary Church, 354 St. Clair Avenue West on Monday, September 16th at 10:00 a.m. If desired, the family would appreciate donations to the Providence Healthcare Foundation. Condolences may be forwarded through



