ELIEFF, George K. It is with great sadness that the Elieff family announces the passing of their dear father and grandfather on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the age of 92. George will now be reunited with his devoted wife Teresa. Much loved father of Larrie and his wife Roslynn and Julia and her husband Joseph Allen. Adoring Dedo of Matthew, Corrie and George. Dear brother of Peter (Adi) Ylkos and Tom (the late Lillian) Ylkos. Uncle George will be missed by his nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Southampton Hospital and Chapman House Hospice, for their care and compassion during his stay. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Ave. (north of Rexdale Blvd.), on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be celebrated in the funeral home chapel, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment: Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Southampton Hospital or Chapman House Hospice would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 10, 2019