Service Information
G.H. Hogle Funeral Home Mimico Chapel
63 Mimico Ave.
Etobicoke , ON M8V 1R2
(416)-251-7531

Obituary

KAPASKY, GEORGE Passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, at age 83. Beloved husband of Marie (nee Duffy). Loving father of George Jr., (Gail), Gordon and Glenn. Dear brother of Phyllis Webster (and the late Bruce), Ross and the late Roy, Jack and Stan. George, born in Mimico, treasured the early days of his life during the World War years and the joys of a loving family as he grew into manhood along with his many friends. George was an accomplished athlete early; in lacrosse, football and hockey. He is a Member of the Ontario and Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fames and a Member of the Etobicoke Sports Hall of Fame. A Charter Member of the Etobicoke Old Timers Hockey Club, he played competitive hockey into his seventies and continued to attend their weekly games as an adviser and critic. Greatly respected by those to whom he interrelated, he always could be called upon for support and guidance. Friends will be received at the G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Ave., Etobicoke, on Wednesday, August 14th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Celebration of Life on Thursday, August 15th at 1 p.m. in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.



Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.