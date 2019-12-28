KNOTT, GEORGE It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing of George Knott on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in his 94th year. Loving husband of Georgina Knott; devoted father of Rita Davidson (Tom) and Glen Knott (Marion). Proud grandfather to Sandy and Bradley Davidson, Geoffrey and Colin Knott. Great-grandfather to George, Charlie, Jack, Ben and Francis. George served in the Royal Canadian Navy and was a proud manager at Eaton's, retiring after almost 50 years of service. George was a dedicated and caring husband to Georgie for 73 years, whom he still referred to as his Sweetie. George's love of animals, his sense of style, determination, and compassion for the underdog will be remembered by all. Those who knew George will miss his sense of humour, gentlemanly manner and zest for life. Special thanks to Dr. Sharon Domb and Dr. Carmine Simone. If desired, a donation could be made in George's memory to the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, 1116 Crawford St., Rousseau, ON P0C 1J0. Burial has taken place. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 28, 2019