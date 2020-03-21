|
KOMOROWSKI, GEORGE We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of George Komorowski on Monday, March 16, 2020, quietly at his home. Son of the late George and Irene Komorowski. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Komorowski. Loving father of Kathryn (David) and Gregory (Tabetha). Dedicated educator, world traveller, Gemini Award winning Thespian. He will be forever remembered as the life of the party, for his boundless generosity, infectious laughter, and silly, often inappropriate, jokes. A gentleman of leisure, George was known for truly living life to the fullest, adventuring to destinations unknown, and always sending many a postcard. His family finds solace in knowing George has departed on his greatest adventure. Treat each other well, have fun and keep smiling. Wish you were here always, Tata. Treat each well, have fun and keep smiling.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020