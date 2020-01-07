|
KRYNSKI, Dr. George It is with great sadness the family of Dr. George Krynski announces his passing on Thursday, January 2, 2020, in Toronto, Ontario. Beloved husband of Elizabeth Krynski. Loving father of Christopher Krynski and his wife Martha and Gregory Kent (Krynski) and his wife Michele. Proud grandfather of Christine and Katy and survived by three great-grandchildren. Dr. Krynski was a devoted surgeon at Scarborough Centenary Hospital for over 40 years. He was an active member of the Polish Community and the Medical Profession. The family will receive friends at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, on Thursday, January 9th from 5 – 9 p.m. A funeral service will be celebrated in Mount Pleasant Chapel on Friday, January 10th at 3 p.m. with visitation prior at 2 p.m. Cremation. For online condolences, please visit www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 7, 2020