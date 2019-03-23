Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE LECKIE McKAY. View Sign

McKAY, GEORGE LECKIE It is with deep sadness that the family of George Leckie McKay announces his passing on March 20, 2019, at the age of 80. George is survived by Betty, his wife of 61 years, his two daughters Lynda (Lenard) and Lisa (Gary), his son David and his four grandchildren Holly, Stephanie, Maya and Finlay. George was born in Glasgow, Scotland, before immigrating to Canada in 1959, where he had a long, rewarding career in management. George and Betty retired to Port Perry where they enjoyed golfing, boating and many good times with their friends in the community. In respect of George's, wishes no funeral service or celebration of life ceremony will be held. Should you wish, memorial donations may be made to the Port Perry Hospital Foundation or a charity of your choice.

McKAY, GEORGE LECKIE It is with deep sadness that the family of George Leckie McKay announces his passing on March 20, 2019, at the age of 80. George is survived by Betty, his wife of 61 years, his two daughters Lynda (Lenard) and Lisa (Gary), his son David and his four grandchildren Holly, Stephanie, Maya and Finlay. George was born in Glasgow, Scotland, before immigrating to Canada in 1959, where he had a long, rewarding career in management. George and Betty retired to Port Perry where they enjoyed golfing, boating and many good times with their friends in the community. In respect of George's, wishes no funeral service or celebration of life ceremony will be held. Should you wish, memorial donations may be made to the Port Perry Hospital Foundation or a charity of your choice. Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019

