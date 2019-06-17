PHILIP, GEORGE LLOYD Passed in peace on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the age of 77. Survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Dilys (Saunders). Dear brother of Glen (Jayne) Philip, Carol (Alan) Betts, Alta (Johnny) Clements and Paul Philip. Loving father of Lloyd, Rick (Cathy), Craig (Linda), David (Mickey), Daniel (Mary), Dale (Angela) and Darren (Radana). Proud "Papa" of 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Fondly remembered for his sense of humour, kindness and generosity. Service entrusted to Marshall Funeral Home and celebration of life to follow at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Foundation, in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 17, 2019