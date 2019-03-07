Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE M. GRAHAM. View Sign

GRAHAM, GEORGE M. Loving husband of the late Joyce Graham (nee Robinson), passed away peacefully at Extendicare Lakefield on Friday, March 1, 2019, at the age of 95. George leaves behind his daughter Glenna MacLeod (Bob), son David (Pam), grandchildren Kelly (Darren), Jaime (Kiley), Daniel, James (Breigh) and Kelly as well as great-grandchildren Sydney, Olivia, Beck and Kyleigh. He is also lovingly remembered by family in his birthplace of Donaghadee, Northern Ireland. George was a World War II Veteran who served in the Canadian Air Force. He was immensely proud of his bookbinding business, G.M. Graham & Co. and the family of lifelong friends established there. A cremation has taken place and the Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 10th from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King St. E., Cobourg, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory to the SickKids Foundation or The Salvation Army would be appreciated.

