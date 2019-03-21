KEE, GEORGE M. Passed on Sunday, March 17, 2019, with family by his side. Survived by his wife Nancy of 59 years and his beloved sons Geoffrey and James and his daughter Stephanie. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Kirastyn, Ainsley, Evan, Sara and Liam and his great-grandchildren Kingston and Gwen. Predeceased by 10 siblings and survived by his youngest brother Leon. He will also be sadly missed by his many friends, colleagues and family members. Friends and family will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 52 Main St. S., Brampton. on Friday, March 22nd from 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Christ Church Brampton, 4 Elizabeth St. N., Brampton, on Saturday at 11 a.m. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Donations to the William Osler Health Centre Brampton Civic Hospital in George's memory would be appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE M. KEE.
Ward Funeral Homes Brampton Chapel
52 Main Street South
Brampton, ON L6W 2C5
(905) 451-2124
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2019