MORGAN, GEORGE MARSHALL Passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019, at Amica Unionville, at the age of 96. Cherished husband to Nancy for 69 and a half wonderful years. Devoted father to Lea, Linda and Dorothy (Rick). George will be greatly missed by his granddaughter Heather (Doug) and their children Alicia and Ryan. George was an extremely hard working man who devoted his time and love to his family and friends. He passed down his integrity, morals and work ethic to shape his family. Family and friends will be received at the DIXON-GARLAND FUNERAL HOME, 166 Main Street North (Markham Road), Markham, on Thursday, July 4th from 1-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

