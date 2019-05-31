McINTYRE, GEORGE On May 24, 2019, George McIntyre, FCPA FCA, passed away in the loving presence of his first grandchild, Kristy, as she held his hand at the Maplewood Long Term Care in Brighton. At 90 years old, George (September 13, 1928) was predeceased by his brother John (Jean) and survived by his brother Bill (Pat). George and the love of his life, Agnes (nee Jones), met 71 years ago, at a Sadie Hawkins dance and Ag still attests that she made the right choice! George's three boys Gordon (Marg), Bruce (Pam) and Douglas (Les) grew up with a loving father who showed them what it means to cherish your wife, and adore your children as the priority, while attaining all your dreams and aspirations in your professional career. George will be fondly remembered as the past President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario, past Master of Kilwinning Masonic Lodge, and in a role that exemplified his true passion, past President of the Bloordale Baseball League. George finally retired in his 65th year, as President of OSDIC, a position acquired after a well-respected time working as the Assistant Deputy Treasurer of Ontario. Although George worked diligently at his career, he always took time to spend with Ag and his boys at the cottage, fishing, golfing, and watching his beloved Blue Jays. Known in his basketball days as "the Shadow", Papa's looming presence to his grandchildren Kristy (Kalo), Lindsay (Josh), Sydney, Kelsey, Lauren (Jonny), James, Andrew, and Emma, was a giant teddy bear who rocked them to sleep, sang them his songs, and always gave them "the thumbs up!". George McIntyre was a true gentleman, a wise, and opinionated Scotsman, who cried at the sound of bagpipes, and right until the very end, would give anything for another taste of chocolate. His family and friends will miss him every day, and the sounds of the Big Bands will always bring a smile to our face, and the memory of George dancing Ag around the room on a Saturday night, just for the heck of it. We love you, Papa! Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOHN R. BUSH FUNERAL HOME, 80 Highland Ave., Belleville (613-968-5588). For online condolences and donations, please visit rushnellfamilyservices.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 31, 2019