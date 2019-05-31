Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE McINTYRE. View Sign Service Information John R. Bush Funeral Home 80 Highland Ave Belleville , ON K8P 3R4 (613)-968-5588 Obituary

McINTYRE, GEORGE On May 24, 2019, George McIntyre, FCPA FCA, passed away in the loving presence of his first grandchild, Kristy, as she held his hand at the Maplewood Long Term Care in Brighton. At 90 years old, George (September 13, 1928) was predeceased by his brother John (Jean) and survived by his brother Bill (Pat). George and the love of his life, Agnes (nee Jones), met 71 years ago, at a Sadie Hawkins dance and Ag still attests that she made the right choice! George's three boys Gordon (Marg), Bruce (Pam) and Douglas (Les) grew up with a loving father who showed them what it means to cherish your wife, and adore your children as the priority, while attaining all your dreams and aspirations in your professional career. George will be fondly remembered as the past President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario, past Master of Kilwinning Masonic Lodge, and in a role that exemplified his true passion, past President of the Bloordale Baseball League. George finally retired in his 65th year, as President of OSDIC, a position acquired after a well-respected time working as the Assistant Deputy Treasurer of Ontario. Although George worked diligently at his career, he always took time to spend with Ag and his boys at the cottage, fishing, golfing, and watching his beloved Blue Jays. Known in his basketball days as "the Shadow", Papa's looming presence to his grandchildren Kristy (Kalo), Lindsay (Josh), Sydney, Kelsey, Lauren (Jonny), James, Andrew, and Emma, was a giant teddy bear who rocked them to sleep, sang them his songs, and always gave them "the thumbs up!". George McIntyre was a true gentleman, a wise, and opinionated Scotsman, who cried at the sound of bagpipes, and right until the very end, would give anything for another taste of chocolate. His family and friends will miss him every day, and the sounds of the Big Bands will always bring a smile to our face, and the memory of George dancing Ag around the room on a Saturday night, just for the heck of it. We love you, Papa! Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOHN R. BUSH FUNERAL HOME, 80 Highland Ave., Belleville (613-968-5588). For online condolences and donations, please visit

McINTYRE, GEORGE On May 24, 2019, George McIntyre, FCPA FCA, passed away in the loving presence of his first grandchild, Kristy, as she held his hand at the Maplewood Long Term Care in Brighton. At 90 years old, George (September 13, 1928) was predeceased by his brother John (Jean) and survived by his brother Bill (Pat). George and the love of his life, Agnes (nee Jones), met 71 years ago, at a Sadie Hawkins dance and Ag still attests that she made the right choice! George's three boys Gordon (Marg), Bruce (Pam) and Douglas (Les) grew up with a loving father who showed them what it means to cherish your wife, and adore your children as the priority, while attaining all your dreams and aspirations in your professional career. George will be fondly remembered as the past President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario, past Master of Kilwinning Masonic Lodge, and in a role that exemplified his true passion, past President of the Bloordale Baseball League. George finally retired in his 65th year, as President of OSDIC, a position acquired after a well-respected time working as the Assistant Deputy Treasurer of Ontario. Although George worked diligently at his career, he always took time to spend with Ag and his boys at the cottage, fishing, golfing, and watching his beloved Blue Jays. Known in his basketball days as "the Shadow", Papa's looming presence to his grandchildren Kristy (Kalo), Lindsay (Josh), Sydney, Kelsey, Lauren (Jonny), James, Andrew, and Emma, was a giant teddy bear who rocked them to sleep, sang them his songs, and always gave them "the thumbs up!". George McIntyre was a true gentleman, a wise, and opinionated Scotsman, who cried at the sound of bagpipes, and right until the very end, would give anything for another taste of chocolate. His family and friends will miss him every day, and the sounds of the Big Bands will always bring a smile to our face, and the memory of George dancing Ag around the room on a Saturday night, just for the heck of it. We love you, Papa! Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOHN R. BUSH FUNERAL HOME, 80 Highland Ave., Belleville (613-968-5588). For online condolences and donations, please visit rushnellfamilyservices.com Published in the Toronto Star on May 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close