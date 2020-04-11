Home

GEORGE McKELVEY

GEORGE McKELVEY Obituary
McKELVEY, GEORGE Passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020 in his 85th year. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 60 years Dorothy, his daughters Jane (Cam), Pamela, Susan and grandchildren Nicolette and Zachary. He will be greatly missed by brothers Edward (Midge), William (Jane) along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Predeceased by his brother Ronald (Patricia) and brother-in-law Lorne (Mary Elizabeth). Through involvement with his church, the Lions Club and Markham Horticultural Society, George will always be remembered for being a friend to many with a genuine interest in others and his community. He was a former Ward 4 Councillor for the Town of Markham (1994 - 2006), Principal in York Region and a regional treasurer for the RTO. A service will be held at a later date, when we will be able to come together and share our memories. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lung Association or your local Food Bank. Online condolences can be made at www.dixongarland.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020
