McNEIL-SMITH, GEORGE George, born December 20, 1930, died at his residence in Toronto on November 9, 2020, after a long illness. George is survived by his wife Robina (nee Crossan) and their sons Derek (Leta) and Mark (Susan), his siblings Anne Bailey (the late Nigel), Gordon (Hilarie), and Susan Leong (Robert). He was predeceased by his siblings Elizabeth Kobasiar (the late Michael), Charles (the late Jean), Henry (Reita), John (Margaret), and Jim. Son of the late Charles and Cecilia McNeil-Smith, George was born in Montreal, QC. After moving to Toronto, he and Robina were married in 1960, and together they raised their sons Derek and Mark. George worked as a trader on the floors of the Montreal and Toronto Stock Exchanges and was best known for his involvement in the Don Mills community: as Cub Scout Leader, T-ball coach and an advocate for preserving the local parks. Following George's wishes, there will be no viewings, visitations or services at this time. Memorial donations may be made in George's name to a local youth sports organization, or wisely into your portfolio and donating your time to your residents' association.