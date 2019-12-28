MUNROE, GEORGE MERRILL It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of George Merrill Munroe of Port Perry (formerly of Unionville) on December 18, 2019 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. George passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Beloved husband of nearly 40 years to Sue (Macdonald). Loving and devoted father of Andrew and Shannon (Dwayne). Brother of Mike Munroe (Anne). Brother-in-law of Bruce and Gayle Macdonald, John (predeceased) and Dorothy Macdonald. Uncle to Greg, Katy, Jo, Sandy, Sharon, Scott, Sheila and their families. George was incredibly passionate and proud of his family. He had many interests including gardening, woodworking, the Buffalo Bills, exercising and the library to name a few. Always kind, generous and supportive George will forever be remembered as a loving, loyal and humorous man. Known by all for his strength and gentle soul, he will be forever missed. Special thanks to St. Michael's Hospital Renal Transplant Clinic and to the staff of G5 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa for your compassion, dedication and incredible care. Friends will be received at the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. N. (Markham Rd.), Markham, on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. Reception to follow. For those who wish, donations to The Kidney Foundation of Canada in George's memory would be greatly appreciated.

