EHRING, GEORGE MICHAEL December 13, 1949 - February 27, 2020 George died suddenly on Anguilla, where he was spending the winter. Born in the United States, George was an anti-Vietnam war protester and brought his commitment to social justice with him to Canada. He was active in the Ontario New Democratic Party, always urging the Party to shift left. He expressed his values in his work at the Ontario NDP caucus where he was assistant to Richard Johnston, (MLA) and as a communications officer for the Canadian Auto Workers. On Salt Spring Island, where George lived for nearly 30 years, he served two terms in local government on the Islands Trust and was director of the SSI Farmland Trust for 3 years. He had a strong commitment to climate action and water management policy. George was remarkable for the breadth of his knowledge, and his intellectual curiosity. He would be the first to tell you that what he didn't know about baseball wasn't worth knowing. A talented musician, he played oboe once as a teenager at Carnegie Hall, and he shared his passion for music with those who crowded his music appreciation classes. A writer and a columnist for Our Times magazine, he also co-authored a book on the Ontario NDP, and completed two novels. George was a man of strong opinions and a contrarian, but he had a broad sense of humour and a large laugh to go with it. He loved cooking for friends, telling jokes and stories and could tell the same one many times over. He was an intensely private person; quietly generous towards friends and many community organizations. George leaves his brother Chris Ehring (Kinnet), his sister Lis Brook (Nancy Perman), his partner Katharine Atkins, her daughter Lauren (Shasta Coffey and Ash) and many friends across Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 14, 2020