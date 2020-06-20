DICKENS, George Middleton Oliver 1928-2020 George died peacefully at Credit Valley Hospital on May 27, 2020, following health issues. Survived by wife Shirley, children, Susan Dickens (David Goldberg), Russell (Kathy) and Allan (Brenda). He is missed by all who knew him, especially his grandchildren, Georgia, Sarah, Spencer, Zack, Calvin and Harry; his sister Mary (Norman) Stubbings, of Victoria, BC; brother David (Pam), in England; and their children. George left England in 1957, after 10 years working for the BBC in London, to take up a position at Bell, in Montreal. Next he put his telecommunication expertise to good use with Hewlett Packard, moved to Vancouver, then Mississauga. After 28 years, George retired in 1993. George and his family enjoyed many adventures, including camping and sailing, both in BC and Ontario. Travelling abroad added many pleasurable experiences. George especially loved his garden, cooking, fine dining, and all genres of music. We will miss his gentle presence and dry sense of humour. A Zoom Celebration of Life will be held June 27th at 1:00 p.m. Details for viewing the service are available on the Unitarian Congregation of Mississauga website at uucm.ca, or the Ridley Funeral Home site at www.ridleyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 20, 2020.