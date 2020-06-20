George Middleton Oliver DICKENS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DICKENS, George Middleton Oliver 1928-2020 George died peacefully at Credit Valley Hospital on May 27, 2020, following health issues. Survived by wife Shirley, children, Susan Dickens (David Goldberg), Russell (Kathy) and Allan (Brenda). He is missed by all who knew him, especially his grandchildren, Georgia, Sarah, Spencer, Zack, Calvin and Harry; his sister Mary (Norman) Stubbings, of Victoria, BC; brother David (Pam), in England; and their children. George left England in 1957, after 10 years working for the BBC in London, to take up a position at Bell, in Montreal. Next he put his telecommunication expertise to good use with Hewlett Packard, moved to Vancouver, then Mississauga. After 28 years, George retired in 1993. George and his family enjoyed many adventures, including camping and sailing, both in BC and Ontario. Travelling abroad added many pleasurable experiences. George especially loved his garden, cooking, fine dining, and all genres of music. We will miss his gentle presence and dry sense of humour. A Zoom Celebration of Life will be held June 27th at 1:00 p.m. Details for viewing the service are available on the Unitarian Congregation of Mississauga website at uucm.ca, or the Ridley Funeral Home site at www.ridleyfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ridley Funeral Home
3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1K3
(416) 259-3705
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved