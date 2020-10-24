1/
GEORGE MISSINGHAM
MISSINGHAM, GEORGE September 2, 1927 - October 17, 2020 With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of George on October 17, 2020, at Cummer Lodge in Toronto. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 56 years, Marion, his daughters, Laura Freeland (Chris) and Lynn Topp (David) and four grandsons, Steven, Michael, Alexander and Justin. George was born in Brisbane, Australia and came to Canada in 1954. George obtained a degree in Civil Engineering at the University of Toronto and worked for the Ministry of the Environment for many years, until he retired. He enjoyed a lengthy retirement and was able to continue pursuing his passion for travelling and gardening. Arrangements have been entrusted to Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public visitation or service. The family asks for those who wish to honour George, to make a donation to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or a charity of their choice. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 24, 2020.
