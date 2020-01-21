|
NOVAK, George July 27, 1964 – January 18, 2020 With profound sadness and shock, we announce the untimely passing of George Novak. Beloved son of Olga and the late John Novak. Predeceased by his wife, Sandra Horvat, George will be deeply missed by his sister Larissa, to whom he was a friend, mentor, business partner and lifetime ally. George was Godfather and Best Uncle to Lucas Novak, with whom he had a treasured and loving relationship. George also leaves behind many cousins and godchildren, who will now be guided by him from above. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel at 4933 Dundas St. W. (between Kipling and Islington Aves.), Etobicoke, on Tuesday, from 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Entombment at ParkLawn Mausoleum. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of St. Andrew. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 21, 2020