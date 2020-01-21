Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel
4933 Dundas Street West
Etobicoke, ON M9A 1B6
(416) 231-2283
Resources
More Obituaries for George NOVAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George NOVAK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George NOVAK Obituary
NOVAK, George July 27, 1964 – January 18, 2020 With profound sadness and shock, we announce the untimely passing of George Novak. Beloved son of Olga and the late John Novak. Predeceased by his wife, Sandra Horvat, George will be deeply missed by his sister Larissa, to whom he was a friend, mentor, business partner and lifetime ally. George was Godfather and Best Uncle to Lucas Novak, with whom he had a treasured and loving relationship. George also leaves behind many cousins and godchildren, who will now be guided by him from above. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel at 4933 Dundas St. W. (between Kipling and Islington Aves.), Etobicoke, on Tuesday, from 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Entombment at ParkLawn Mausoleum. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of St. Andrew. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -