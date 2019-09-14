Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE O'BRIEN. View Sign Obituary

O'BRIEN, GEORGE Peacefully, on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, after a lengthy illness, George O'Brien passed away. George was the loving son of Eva and Stan O'Brien (deceased). George was survived by his twin brother William (Bill), "little sister" Beverley (Edward Prichard, deceased), Patricia (Wilfred MacDonald, deceased), nieces, Autumn Prichard (Dr. Meguerditch Sossoyan, deceased), Edwina Prichard, Laura Lynch (Robert), nephew, Craig Macdonald (Natalie) and many other relatives. George was born in Montreal, where he enjoyed fishing, travelling and most of all, his season tickets for the Montreal Canadiens. He was employed at St. Mary's Hospital for 29 years before moving to Toronto in 1982, where he spent 10 years with Touche Ross - Deloitte before retiring. George will be remembered for his kindness and generosity to his family and friends and his particular generosity to the street people of Toronto in his walks around the downtown core. Special thanks to Dr. Vikas Bansal for George's excellent care. Also, thanks again for the understanding and caring from the nursing staff and social workers, Jasmine and Denorrah. Donations to Sunnybrook Hospital may be made if you wish. Cremation will take place with burial in the family grave in Montreal.

