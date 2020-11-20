PANTZOS, GEORGE In his 81st year, George Pantzos, father to Jim (Christina), Sandy (Peter) and Diana, passed away after a courageous battle, on November 17, 2020, in Toronto, Ontario. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Jordan, Jacqueline, Alexandra, Jessica, Nicholas, Jocelyn and Sophia. Survived by his sisters Freda and Cathy. George immigrated to Canada at a young age with his sisters and two brothers (Mike and Nick both deceased) and his mother Dimitra (deceased). As a restauranteur for over 50 years, he was well-known and worked tirelessly seven days a week to serve happy customers. As a provider, his foremost thoughts were to provide for his family. He will always be remembered as never having a lazy bone in his body. Private ceremony for family members with burial at Pine Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
.